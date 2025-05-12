Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / AP EAMCET admit card 2025 to be released today at cet.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET admit card 2025 to be released today at cet.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET all ticket 2025: All the students must carry their admit cards to the exam hall, as they will not be allowed to sit in the exam centre without a hall ticket

AP EAMCET admit card 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

AP EAMCET admit card 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket today, Monday, May 12, 2025, via the official portal – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 
 
Candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) can download their admit cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, using their login credentials.
 
All students must carry their admit cards to the exam centre, as no entry will be allowed without the mandatory documents. Hence, it is advised that students download their admit card and print it in advance to avoid last-minute hassle.
 

AP EAMCET admit card 2025: Entrance exam

The entrance exam for the Agriculture stream is set to take place in two days, i.e., May 19 and May 20, 2025. The Engineering examination will take place from May 21 to May 27, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket: Details on the admit card

Here are the details mentioned on the AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket:
  • Candidate’s Full Name
  • Photograph and Signature
  • AP EAMCET Roll Number
  • Exam Date and Time
  • Exam Centre Address
  • Instructions for Candidates

About AP EAMCET 2025

APSCHE conducts the AP EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) every year by APSCHE for admission into professional courses offered by universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The exam will be done in online mode and is divided into two major streams: Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

