Friday, May 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out: Steps to check it at official website & more

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out: Steps to check it at official website & more

The WBJEE has officially announced the WBJEE 2025 Answer Key online today, May 9, 2025 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can post objections till May 11, 2025

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 OUT

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 OUT

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 out: Today, May 9, 2025, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board formally declared the WBJEE 2025 Answer Key available online. On the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in, the link to the answer key is now active. 
 
By entering their roll number and birthdate, candidates who took the test can access the WBJEE Answer Key and download the PDF for their records. Until May 11, 2025, candidates may object to the answer key. 

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Date and time?

Answer key release date- May 09, 2025  WBJEE Result date and time- Not yet announced. 

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to download

Go to the official website of the the WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.
 
Visit the WBJEE under the examination category.
Press on the “WBJEE Answer Key” link.

Also Read

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Is Pochishe Boishakh on May 7 or 8?

Delhi Mock Drill, Mock Drill, Drill

Nationwide mock drills begin; Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata test crisis readiness

education, students, studying, exams

West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2025 released today at wbresults.nic.in

NCW, NCW logo

NCW takes cognisance of plea from widows of riot victims in Murshidabad

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee defends Digha Jagannath Temple amid sacred wood row

Your screen will display the answer key.
Press the “Challenge Answer Key” link if you have any objections.
A new window will display asking for login credentials.
Select the question that you would like to challenge. 
If necessary, give supporting material for your objection.
Make the payment for the Answer Key Challenge fee and press Submit.  

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Formula to calculate marks using the answer key

Maximum Marks x Number of Correct Responses – Negative Marking x Number of Incorrect Responses.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections?

Press “Challenge Answer Key”
A new window will display, asking for login credentials.
Select the question that you would like to challenge.
If necessary, give supporting material for your objection.
Send the payment for the Answer Key Challenge fee.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Fees 

In a single session, a candidate may contest any number of answer keys. A non-refundable processing charge of ₹500 must be paid by the candidate using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI alone for each question that is contested. If the fee payment fails, no challenge will be reviewed. 

WBJEE 2025: What's next?

WBJEEB has not yet confirmed the official WBJEE 2025 result date yet. Candidates will be able to view their received marksheet and ranks vis WBJEE result 2025. To avail the result, the candidates will have to log in their credentials. The result will be downloadable in the form of the WBJEE 2025 rank card. Candidates qualifying the entrance exam will be eligible for the further WBJEE 2025 counselling.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Overview 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts: a first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and a second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Answer keys are usually made available a few days after the exam. 
 
This year, the WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted for admission to West Bengal engineering/technology, pharmacy, and architecture programs. Now that the test is over and the answer keys are accessible, students can examine their likely earned scores. For more related details, candidates can view the official website of WBJEEB.
 

More From This Section

College students, students

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: Here's when and where to check

Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: 100 timeless quotes to inspire students

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI postpones remaining CA exams amid Indo-Pak tensions, new dates awaited

College students, students

Kerala SSLC 10th results 2025 releasing Today, here's how to check

Illinois Tech

Illinois Tech first US varsity to get UGC approval, to open Mumbai campus

Topics : West Bengal exam results Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayICAI Postpones CA ExamHigh Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon