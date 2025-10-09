Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Coventry University in talks with Edu Ministry for more India campuses

Coventry University in talks with Edu Ministry for more India campuses

The UK-based university, which got approval for its first Indian campus in Gujarat's Gift City, plans further expansion under India's National Education Policy 2020

Coventry University (Photo: Collegiate AC)

Coventry University added that it has partnered with Educational Smart World to help deliver the Gift City campus by 2026. (Photo: Collegiate AC)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
United Kingdom (UK)-based Coventry University is in discussions with the Union Government over establishing more potential campuses in India, after receiving approval to set up a branch in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City).
 
The university had received in-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in April this year, with admissions expected to start from 2026.
 
Talks on for more campuses beyond Gift City 
“Talks are also being held with the Ministry of Education in India over more potential campuses,” the university said in a statement.
 
Calling it a beginning, John Latham, vice chancellor and group chief executive officer at Coventry University, said the institution is the first English university to win in-principle approval for a campus in Gift City, giving it the opportunity to make a real difference for the next generation of learners in India.
 

Also Read

Gift city

How GIFT City's new forex settlement system can be a game-changer for India

PD Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank

StanChart to focus on multi-product clients; no new branches planned

Tata Asset Management

Tata AMC launches Dynamic Equity Fund at GIFT City with min $500 investment

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman highlights GIFT City as global hub for financial services

Gift city

India finds out how hard it is to build a finance hub from scratch

 
Coventry University added that it has partnered with Educational Smart World to help deliver the Gift City campus by 2026.
 
Coventry’s £1-billion global expansion drive 
The level of planned investment by partners in the university’s branch and branded campuses worldwide is around £1 billion.
 
“This includes campuses in Egypt, Morocco, China, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and now India,” the university said.
 
The institute had also launched its hub in New Delhi last year.
 
“India is a key part of Coventry University Group’s strategy to expand our global footprint,” Latham said.
 
India’s higher education reforms attract global universities 
The development follows the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) 2023 notification of rules facilitating the entry of foreign higher education institutions into India as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reforms.
 
Under these regulations, foreign institutions seeking to establish campuses in India must rank within the top 500 globally — either overall or in specific subject areas — and demonstrate outstanding expertise in their fields, subject to UGC approval.

More From This Section

Neet exam

NEET PG Counselling 2025: When will schedule be released and where

UGC

UGC NET Dec 2025 notification out: Registration, important dates & more

Chartered Accountant

ICAI CA September results 2025 date: Exam scores expected in Nov 1st week

University of Western Australia

University of Western Australia aims to open India campuses by Aug 2026

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration details, theme, dates, and more

Topics : GIFT City national education policy University higher education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon