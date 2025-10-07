Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICAI CA September results 2025 date: Exam scores expected in Nov 1st week

ICAI CA September results 2025 date: Exam scores expected in Nov 1st week

ICAI is likely to announce the CA September 2025 results in early Nov at icai.org. CA Foundation exams were conducted on Sept 16, 18, 20, 22; CA Inter from Sept 4-15; and CA Final from Sept 3-14, 2025

Chartered Accountant

ICAI CA Results 2025 date. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CA September 2025 results are anticipated to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) during the first week of November, potentially on November 6. 
 
Using their registration and roll numbers, candidates who took the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams can view their results on the official website at icai.org. The merit list and pass rate will also be included in the results.
 
ICAI CA Foundation exams were conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, while CA Inter exams occurred from September 4 to 15, and CA Final exams were held from September 3 to 14, 2025.
 

How to check the CA September exam results 2025?

Go to the official website at icai.org.
On the homepage, find the ICAI CA Sept Result 2025 link available and press on it.

Fill in the registration number and roll number.
Press the Submit button.
The CA Sept Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.
Download the scorecard and keep it safe for later reference. 

CA Sept 2025 exams results: Passing criteria

CA Foundation: 40% per paper, 55% in total.
CA Intermediate: 40% per paper, 50% in total.
Passing needs to meet both conditions. 

Why CA Sept 2025 exams postponed in states and countries?

Due to significant rainfall that caused flood-like conditions in Jammu and Punjab, ICAI previously rescheduled the CA Inter and Final exams for September 24 and 25. 
 
Additionally, Gen Z protests against the social media ban and suspected corruption caused the exams in Kathmandu, Nepal, to be postponed. Some exams were postponed in Kathmandu, Nepal, and Jammu, Punjab, due to protests and flooding. 

CA Sept 2025 exams: After the exams?

An applicant becomes a qualified chartered accountant and is entitled to join the ICAI after passing the CA Final Exams and finishing their articleship training. 
 
Numerous career options in auditing, taxation, financial management, and other business and financial domains are made possible by this highly esteemed qualification.

What are the ICAI CA exams?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) administers a series of demanding, national-level professional exams known as the ICAI CA exams to certify candidates as chartered accountants. 
 
Completing three distinct exam levels and completing the required practical training are necessary steps in the entire certification process. There are three phases in the CA course: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final.
 

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

