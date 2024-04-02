Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CTET 2024 July exam: Registration for examination ends today, check details

CTET 2024 July: The registration date to apply for the CTET 2024 examination ends today. Candidates can apply through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Education, students, teachers, professors

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the application process for the CTET 2024 July exam today, April 2, 2024. The CBSE started the application process to apply for the CTET 2024 process on March 7 along with the official notification release. Interested candidates can apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam by submitting the application form through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Every year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the national-level examination twice to assess candidate's eligibility for teaching positions for classes 1 to 8. Candidates are advised to fill out the application form online before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical glitches.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CTET 2024 Exam Date

Earlier, the CBSE released the date for the CTET 2024 examination which will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon for Paper II (Class 6 to 8), while the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for Paper I (Class 1 to 5). The admit card for the CTET 2024 examination will be out on July 4, 2024. Both examinations will be held in online mode. 

CTET 2024 fee structure

The fee for a General/OBC(NCL) category student is Rs 1000 for Paper 1 or II and if he chooses to appear for both examinations then the fee is Rs 1200. The fee for an SC/ST/Differently Abled Person category student is Rs 500 for appearing only in Paper I or II, and Rs 600 for appearing in both examinations.

How to apply for the CTET 2024 July examination?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the CTET 2024 July examination:
  • First visit the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in.
  • On the homepage check for the CTET 2024 link and click on it. 
  • A new page will open on your screen
  • Fill the required details and access the application form.
  • Upload all the required details and asked documents
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Also Read

CBSE CTET 2024: Pre-admit card exam city slip expected soon at ctet.nic.in

CBSE postpones CTET January 2024 registration deadline to November 27

CBSE CTET 2024: Registration starts at ctet.nic.in; check all details

CTET January 2024: Registration process ends today, here's how to apply

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

JEE Main Admit Card 2024 is out for paper 1 exams, here's how to download

UGC extends last date of registration for CUET-UG 2024 until April 5

Bihar Board class 10 results declared; overall pass percentage at 82.91

Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book

IIM Bangalore, FPSB launch executive programme in finance planning

Topics : CBSE CTET Entrance Exams Central Teacher Eligibility Test Teachers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon