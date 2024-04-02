CTET 2024 July exam: Registration for examination ends today, check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the application process for the CTET 2024 July exam today, April 2, 2024. The CBSE started the application process to apply for the CTET 2024 process on March 7 along with the official notification release. Interested candidates can apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam by submitting the application form through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Every year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the national-level examination twice to assess candidate's eligibility for teaching positions for classes 1 to 8. Candidates are advised to fill out the application form online before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

CTET 2024 Exam Date

Earlier, the CBSE released the date for the CTET 2024 examination which will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon for Paper II (Class 6 to 8), while the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for Paper I (Class 1 to 5). The admit card for the CTET 2024 examination will be out on July 4, 2024. Both examinations will be held in online mode.

CTET 2024 fee structure





The fee for a General/OBC(NCL) category student is Rs 1000 for Paper 1 or II and if he chooses to appear for both examinations then the fee is Rs 1200. The fee for an SC/ST/Differently Abled Person category student is Rs 500 for appearing only in Paper I or II, and Rs 600 for appearing in both examinations.

How to apply for the CTET 2024 July examination?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the CTET 2024 July examination: