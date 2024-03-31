Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UGC extends last date of registration for CUET-UG 2024 until April 5

According to a public notice issued by the UGC, the registration of CUET (UG)-2024 has been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders

UGC

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date of registration for Common University Entrance Test [CUET-(UG)] -2024 until April 5, 2024.
According to a public notice issued by the UGC, the registration of CUET (UG)-2024 has been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the notice, the candidates can submit their application online till 9.50 pm on April 5.
"Online submission of Application form - March 31, 2024 to April 5, 2024 (up to 9.50 pm). Successful final transaction of fee - March 31, 2024 to April 5, 2024 (up to 11.50 pm). Correction in particulars - April 6, 2024 to April 7, 2024 (up to 11.50 pm)," as mentioned in the notice.
"Candidates and other stakeholders are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly. Further, as per various representations regarding verification, it has been decided by the competent authority that the candidate may also use their school or any other valid government identity card with photograph to facilitate identification," the notice mentioned further.
Earlier this month, UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar informed that the Commission has outlined initiatives including more test centres, examination in hybrid mode, timely availability of admit cards, scheduling breaks between exams held on the same day and moderate difficulty level in tests to ensure smooth and hassle-free CUET-UG.
The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024.
This is the third edition of CUET (UG) and comes at the time of the Lok Sabha elections.
The date sheet of the CUET (UG) 2024 will be released after the registration process is completed, the UGC Chairman said.

Also Read

CUET registration 2024: Application process to begin today, check details

CUET PG 2024: NTA to release exam city slip today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

CUET PG 2024: All about registration details at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

UGC to update National Eligibility Test syllabus, says Chairman Jagadesh

Bihar Board class 10 results declared; overall pass percentage at 82.91

Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book

IIM Bangalore, FPSB launch executive programme in finance planning

NET scores to be used for PhD admissions in universities from 2024-25 : UGC

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric results to be released soon

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UGC education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon