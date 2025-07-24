Foreign degree loses sheen as students question return on investment

From currency depreciation and rising living costs to visa tightening and doubts over return on investment (RoI), Indian families are rethinking the once-coveted foreign degree. In 2024, 759,064 Indians went abroad for studies, a 15 per cent drop from 892,989 in 2023, according to government data.

The sharpest declines were for Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, with student numbers falling by 41 per cent, 27 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. Australia and China also saw lower inflows.

Despite this, the US remained the top destination, hosting over 204,000 Indian students, followed by Canada with 137,608.