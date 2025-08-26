Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / ICSI CS December 2025 exam registration begins from today, August 26

ICSI CS December 2025 exam registration begins from today, August 26

ICSI has begun registration for the CS Executive and Professional December 2025 exams from August 26. Exams will be conducted from December 22-29, 2025. Late applications close on October 10, 2025

ICSI CS December 2025 exam registration

ICSI CS December 2025 exam registration Date. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Registration for the December 2025 session of the CS Executive and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) has begun at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on August 26, 2025. 
 
Until September 25, 2025, candidates may apply on the official website, icsi.edu. Additionally, there will be a late fee for applications submitted between September 26 and October 10, 2025. The official timetable states that the CS Executive and Professional exams in Hindi and English would take place between December 22 and December 29, 2025. 
 
Every paper will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM for a total of three hours and fifteen minutes. Depending on the registration deadline, applicants to the Professional Program must pass an online pre-examination test in addition to ODOP or TDOP. 
 

How to apply for the ICSI CS December 2025 Exam?

Go to the official website at icsi.edu

Log in with your registration number and password
Choose your preferred module
Press on the CS December 2025 registration link
Enter the form, upload documents, and pay the fee
Check details carefully and submit the form.

ICSI CS December 2025 Executive Exam Timetable

December 22- Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws
December 23- Capital Market and Securities Laws
December 24- Company Law and Practice
December 26- Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws
December 27- Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws
December 28- Tax Laws and Practice
December 29- Corporate Accounting and Financial Management. 
 
ICSI CS December 2025 Programme Exam Timetable
 
December 22- Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice
December 23- Strategic Management and Corporate Finance
December 24- Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances
December 26- Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency
December 27- Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence
December 28- Elective 2 [Open Book Exam – one out of five subjects]
 
(i) Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation
(ii) Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning
(iii) Labour Laws and Practice
(iv) Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice
(v) Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice
 
December 29- Elective 1 [Open Book Exam – one out of five subjects]
 
(i) CSR and Social Governance
(ii) Internal and Forensic Audit
(iii) Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice
(iv) Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security – Laws and Practice
(v) Advanced Direct Tax Laws and Practice. 

ICSI CS December 2025 exam fees

Executive Programme: Rs 1,500 per group
Professional Programme: Rs 1,800 per group
Late Application Fee: Rs 250
Modification Fee (centre, group, medium, optional): Rs 250 per change
Additional Group Fee: Rs 250
Dubai Centre Surcharge: $100 (or equal in INR).
 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

