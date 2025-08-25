Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICSI CS Result 2025: Scorecards to be out today at official website

ICSI CS Result 2025: Scorecards to be out today at official website

The ICSI will today, August 25 declare the results for the CS Exams June 2025 at 2 pm and the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) at 11 am. The exams were held from June 1 to June 10

ICSI CS Result June 2025

ICSI CS Result June 2025 Today

Sonika Nitin Nimje
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ICSI CS Result 2025 Soon: Today, August 25, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of the June 2025 Company Secretaries (CS) exams. The exams were administered in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 1 to June 10.
 
The official schedule states that the results of the CS Professional Program (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) will be revealed at 11 a.m., and the results of the CS Executive Program (Syllabus 2022) will be announced at 2 p.m. Candidates can visit icsi.edu, the official website, to view their scorecard. 

ICSI CS Result 2025: Date and time?

    • ICSI CS exams 2025- June 1 to June 10 at 9 am to 12:15 pm
 
      
    • ICSI CS result 2025- August 25, 2025

    • ICSI CS result 2025 'Executive Programme' (Syllabus 2022)- 14:00 
      
    • ICSI CS result 2025 'Professional Programme' (Syllabus 2017 & 2022)- 11 am. 

How to check ICSI CS June 2025 Result?

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.
Step 2: Press on the CS Executive or CS Professional June 2025 result link.
Step 3: Fill in login credentials and submit.
Step 4: Download and save the result for later use.

ICSI CS Result June 2025: Steps to Download 

    • Go to the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu
    • Press on tab saying, ‘CS Executive June 2025 result’ or ‘CS Professional June 2025 result’
    • The page will be routed to the 'login page'
    • Choose the examination
    • Fill in ICSI CS login details like ICSI roll number and application number
    • Screen will now showcase the ICSI CS scorecard of the picked programme
    • Save/print the scorecard for later use. 

ICSI CS Result June 2025: Passing Marks?

The passing percentage for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams is prescribed by ICSI. According to the requirements, in order to be deemed "pass," candidates must receive at least 40% in each topic and 50% overall. Candidates will need to reappear for the specific paper or group if they do not match the requirements.

ICSI CS Result 2025: Details mentioned in the scorecard

    • Candidate’s name
    • Examination roll number
    • Result status (Pass/Fail)
    • Module(s) appeared
    • Syllabus (Old/New)
    • Total marks obtained.

ICSI CS Result 2025: What’s next?

Candidates can check their subject-wise mark breakdown on the institute's portal after the announcement. The e-result-cum-marks statement for the Executive Program will be instantly accessible online. No hard copy will not be provided. 
 
The hard copy of the marks statement for the Professional Program will also be sent to the registered addresses of the candidates by ICSI. Candidates can send an email with their information to exam@icsi.edu if they have not received it within 30 days.

What are the ICSI CS exams?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) administers the professional-level Company Secretaries (CS) exam. The three stages of the program are Foundation, Executive, and Professional. The exam is intended for applicants who want to work as company secretaries, which are experts in handling legal, regulatory, and compliance issues in businesses.
 
A professional company secretary is essential to corporate governance since they advising boards of directors and make sure that company regulations are followed. One of the most prestigious professional programs in India, the certification leads to employment prospects in businesses, consulting firms, and regulatory agencies.
 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

