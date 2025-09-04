Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 7th year, IISc Bengaluru follows: MoE

IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 7th year, IISc Bengaluru follows: MoE

Delhi University's Hindu College has been ranked at the top among colleges, followed by Miranda House and Hans Raj College

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras bagged the top spot in the Ministry of Education's NIRF rankings. Photo: X@iitmadras

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras bagged the top spot in the Ministry of Education's NIRF rankings for the seventh year in a row, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, according to officials.

The rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

Among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru, with Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second spot. The third and fourth positions have been bagged by Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Delhi University's Hindu College has been ranked at the top among colleges, followed by Miranda House and Hans Raj College. Kirori Mal College is at the fourth spot, while St Stephen's College has secured the fifth position.

 

IISc Bengaluru is the top-ranked research institution, followed by IIT Madras.

Among open universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is at the top spot, followed by Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

