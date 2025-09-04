Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 new exam dates, city slip out for over 14,500 posts

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 new exam dates, city slip out for over 14,500 posts

The city slip and exam schedule for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 has been made public by the SSC. Exams for 14,582 positions will be administered in a single shift from September 12 to 26, 2025

SSC CGL 2025 exams postponed

SSC CGL 2025 exams postponed, Check New date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SSC CGL 2025 New Exam Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the dates of the SSC CGL 2025 exam on September 3, 2025. The complete timetable is available to candidates on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The announcement states that the dates of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam are September 12–26, 2025. 
 
14,582 Group B and Group C positions in various ministries, departments, and government agencies are up for grabs with this recruitment. 6,183 of these positions are for UR candidates, 2,167 for SC candidates, 1,088 for ST candidates, 3,721 for OBC candidates, and 1,423 for EWS candidates.
 
 
The application process had already begun on June 9, 2025, and ended on July 4, 2025. SSC has suggested visiting the official website regularly for new updates.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2025 Exam Date and schedule

For 14,582 vacancies, under Group-B and Group-C positions, the SSC CGL Tier 1 test will take place on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26 of 2025. 
 
Candidates will be assigned to exam centres within 100 kilometres of their selected areas if they have applied for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. This year, almost 28 lakh people have signed up to take the SSC CGL Exam. 

It is anticipated that the examination would rank among the most competitive ones administered in the nation. A city notification slip will be released by the SSC 7 to 10 days before the test.

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025: Steps to download 

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in
On the home page, find the link “Status/Download City Intimation Slip for SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1”.
Press on the link and fill in your Registration Number / Roll Number and Date of Birth / Password.
Send the details, and the city intimation slip will be showcased on the screen.
View your exam city, date, and shift details carefully.
Download and print the slip for reference before the exam.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

Two to three days before the exam day, the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card will be released. Along with a legitimate form of identification, candidates must download it from the regional SSC websites and bring it to the exam centre. The exam city, shift information, and reporting time will also be mentioned on the admit card.

SSC CGL 2025 Selection Process

Tier 1 and Tier 2 are the two stages of the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment process. Since there will not be an interview during the selection process, passing the written exam is essential to getting a job. 
 
All future notifications, such as instructions for exam day, city slips, and hall ticket downloads, can be found on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
 

