Home / Education / News / National Education Policy blends best of tradition, modernity: President

National Education Policy blends best of tradition, modernity: President

She emphasised that education must be oriented towards the benefit of the society. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Tiruvarur (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

The National Education Policy brings together the best of tradition and modernity and those who can adapt and learn new skills would become leaders of change, President Droupadi Murmu said here on Wednesday.

Presiding over the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Murmu said the varsity deserves special appreciation for maintaining high standards of academics and creating a stimulating environment that fosters intellectual curiosity and critical thinking.

She said: "In India, we have great and ancient traditions that sought knowledge for the sake of knowledge." In today's digital age, students are in the enviable position of having so many learning resources.

 

"It is far easier for you to rediscover our rich legacy than it was for any previous generation. This is at the heart of the National Education Policy; it brings together the best of tradition and modernity," she said.

Urging students to keep learning, she said that in the last couple of decades, the internet revolution has transformed the world in such a way that many new professions never imagined before have come up.

"Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Revolution 4.0, will further change the work culture. In such a dynamic environment, those who can adapt and learn new skills will become leaders of change," she said.

Stating that she had been a school teacher, Murmu said Mahatma Gandhi remained a student all his life, learning languages like Tamil and Bangla, scriptures like the Gita, and skills like making sandals and spinning of Charkha, and so on.

"The list is practically endless in his case. Gandhiji remained exceptionally alert and active till his very last day. You should keep the sense of wonder alive and remain curious. This will promote continuous learning. Continuous learning will keep your skills always in demand."  The central varsity in Tamil Nadu is actively contributing to the comprehensive development of the marginalised sections through initiatives like the community college and the Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence.

Education must aim to link individual development with social development.

She emphasised that education must be oriented towards the benefit of the society.

She urged all stakeholders of the University to collaborate with the industry to make use of science and technology for the larger good of humanity, particularly enriching nature and ecology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

