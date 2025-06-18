UK-based universities are looking to tap into India’s higher education market by setting up foreign campuses here, offering low-cost foreign degrees within India at a time of rising student visa uncertainties in the US.

Some are also opening liaison offices in India, aiming to increase academic collaborations with Indian universities through student and faculty exchange programmes.

As of now, at least six major UK universities have announced plans to set up campuses or liaison offices in India.

While the Universities of Coventry, Southampton, Liverpool, York, and Aberdeen have received letters of intent from the education ministry to set up campuses,