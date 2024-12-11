PSTET Answer Key 2024 out at official website, raise objections till Dec 15

Business Standard
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024 through the official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024 answer key has been made public by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The preliminary answer key and OMR response sheet are currently available for download on the official PSTET website at pstet.pseb.ac.in for candidates who took the exam on December 1.
 
Both Punjabi and English versions of the answer key can be downloaded. Until December 15, 2024, candidates may object to the answer key. On January 1, 2025, the PSTET results are anticipated to be made public. The Board has not provided an official confirmation, though. 

PSTET Answer Key 2024: How to download?

 
Step 1. Go to the official website of PSEB PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in
 
 
Step 2. Route for a link related to "PSTET 2024 Answer Key" or "Download Answer Key."
 
Step 3. Fill in your login credentials (if required) and download the answer key.
 
Step 4. The downloaded file will probably be a PDF document saying answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2, alongside a scanned copy of your OMR response sheet.

PSTET 2024: Exam pattern

On December 1, 2024, the Punjab School Education Board administered the PSTET 2024 exam, which included two papers–Paper I and Paper II. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies were among the topics covered in Paper I.
 
Paper 2 comprised questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies, Art and Craft, Physical Education, Home Science, Urdu, Music, Sanskrit, and any other teacher. 
 
There were 150 questions overall, each worth one mark. There were 150 questions in all, and each one was worth one mark. Candidates can visit the PSEB PSTET official website for additional relevant information.

About PSTET 2024

A yearly exam known as the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) verifies a candidate's suitability to teach in PSEB-affiliated schools. Candidates who wish to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 take Paper I of the test, while those who wish to teach from Class 6 to Class 8 take Paper II.
 

