Top 100+ motivational quotes for students before starting board preparation

CBSE board exams 2025: CBSE released the class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2025. Here are the top 10+ quotes to read before starting preparation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the complete date sheet 2025 for classes 10 and 12. Students have already started the preparation to achieve the desired results. 
 
However, it is tough for students to stay motivated all the time. There are phases when they struggle to concentrate as they are surrounded by extensive distractions. In such a period, motivational quotes could work as fuel to ignite their internal impulse and drive them to aim higher not just in exams but in life. 
 
Sometimes a single quote brings the spirit to motivate students to excel in any task. We have curated this list of powerful motivational quotes to help you get through the board exams with flying colours. 
 

Top 100+ quotes for students

  1. "Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out." – Robert Collier
  2. "The harder you work for something, the greater you'll feel when you achieve it."
  3. "Don't stop when you're tired. Stop when you're done."
  4. "Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you."
  5. "There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure." – Colin Powell
  6. "Dreams don’t work unless you do." – John C. Maxwell
  7. "Success doesn’t come to you. You go to it." – Marva Collins
  8. "Excellence is not a skill; it is an attitude." – Ralph Marston
  9. "Your future is created by what you do today, not tomorrow."
  10. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." – Nelson Mandela
  11. "Learning is not attained by chance; it must be sought for with ardor and diligence." – Abigail Adams
  12. "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." – Benjamin Franklin
  13. "Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow." – Anthony J. D'Angelo
  14. "The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet." – Aristotle
  15. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." – Mahatma Gandhi
  16. "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing." – Pelé
  17. "Study while others are sleeping; work while others are loafing; prepare while others are playing; and dream while others are wishing." – William Arthur Ward
  18. "What you learn today is what you’ll become tomorrow."
  19. "It always seems impossible until it’s done." – Nelson Mandela
  20. "Work hard in silence; let success make the noise."
  21. "Winners are not people who never fail, but people who never quit."
  22. "Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." – Sam Levenson
  23. "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." – Arthur Ashe
  24. "You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." – Zig Ziglar
  25. "Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." – Winston Churchill
  26. "A little progress each day adds up to big results."
  27. "Don’t limit your challenges. Challenge your limits."
  28. "The expert in anything was once a beginner."
  29. "There are no shortcuts to any place worth going." – Beverly Sills
  30. "If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way." – Napoleon Hill
  31. "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." – Steve Jobs
  32. "Education is not the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think." – Albert Einstein
  33. "A goal without a plan is just a wish." – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
  34. "Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment." – Jim Rohn
  35. "If you don’t sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice."
  36. "Believe you can, and you're halfway there." – Theodore Roosevelt
  37. "Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom." – Oprah Winfrey
  38. "Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success." – Virat Kohli
  39. "It’s not about perfect. It’s about effort." – Jillian Michaels
  40. "Focus on your goal. Don’t look in any direction but ahead."
  41. "You are capable of more than you know."
  42. "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." – Maya Angelou
  43. "Failure is the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently." – Henry Ford
  44. "Success is the best revenge."
  45. "Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot, but make it hot by striking." – William Butler Yeats
  46. "Your limitation—it’s only your imagination."
  47. "Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do." – John Wooden
  48. "Prove yourself to yourself, not others."
  49. "Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny." – C.S. Lewis
  50. "Nothing worth having comes easy."
  51. "Small steps in the right direction can turn out to be the biggest step of your life."
  52. "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." – Walt Disney
  53. "If you want something you've never had, you must be willing to do something you've never done." – Thomas Jefferson
  54. "Even the greatest was once a beginner. Don’t be afraid to take that first step."
  55. "Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." – Roy T. Bennett
  56. "Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together." – Vincent Van Gogh
  57. "Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other." – Walter Elliot
  58. "Opportunities don’t happen. You create them." – Chris Grosser
  59. "Strive for progress, not perfection."
  60. "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." – Henry David Thoreau
  61. "Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes it’s the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’" – Mary Anne Radmacher
  62. "The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow."
  63. "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." – Maya Angelou
  64. "Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going." – Jim Rohn
  65. "Success is not in what you have but who you are." – Bo Bennett
  66. "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." – Albert Einstein
  67. "Stay positive, work hard, make it happen."
  68. "You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water." – Rabindranath Tagore
  69. "Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal." – Henry Ford
  70. "Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later." – Og Mandino
  71. "Nothing is impossible. The word itself says ‘I’m possible!’" – Audrey Hepburn
  72. "Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally; it comes from what you do consistently."
  73. "Study hard, for the well is deep, and our brains are shallow." – Richard Baxter
  74. "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars." – Les Brown
  75. "Winners never quit, and quitters never win." – Vince Lombardi
  76. "Knowledge will bring you the opportunity to make a difference." – Claire Fagin
  77. "Do not give up, the beginning is always the hardest."
  78. "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." – Nora Ephron
  79. "Success is about doing the right thing, not about doing everything right." – Gary Keller
  80. "It’s not about being the best. It’s about being better than you were yesterday."
  81. "Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom." – George S. Patton
  82. "Your best teacher is your last mistake." – Ralph Nader
  83. "Effort is grossly underrated." – Gary Vaynerchuk
  84. "Be so good they can’t ignore you." – Steve Martin
  85. "Don’t wish it were easier. Wish you were better." – Jim Rohn
  86. "Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try."
  87. "The secret of success is to do the common things uncommonly well." – John D. Rockefeller
  88. "If you believe in yourself, anything is possible." – Miley Cyrus
  89. "The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." – B.B. King
  90. "Success is achieved and maintained by those who try and keep trying." – W. Clement Stone
  91. "The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra." – Jimmy Johnson
  92. "Success is not about being better than someone else. It’s about being better than you used to be."
  93. "Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today." – Will Rogers
  94. "Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you thought you couldn’t."
  95. "Mistakes are proof that you are trying."
  96. "A dream written down with a date becomes a goal. A goal broken down into steps becomes a plan. A plan backed by action makes your dreams reality." – Greg Reid
  97. "The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones." – Confucius
  98. "Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself." – John Dewey
  99. "Don’t let the fear of striking out hold you back." – Babe Ruth
  100. "You can’t have a million-dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic." – Stephen C. Hogan
  101. "Success is never final, and failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts." – John Wooden
  102. "Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful." – Joshua J. Marine
  103. "Motivation is the fuel, but discipline is the engine."
  104. "Success is like a ladder. The higher you want to go, the more effort you need to climb."
  105. "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." – Jennifer Lee
  106. "It’s not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters." – Paul Bryant
  107. "Focus on the possibilities for success, not the potential for failure." – Napoleon Hill
  108. "Success doesn’t rush. The greatest rewards come from patience and persistence."

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

