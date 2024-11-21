Business Standard
CBSE board exam 2025: Class 10 exam date sheet is out, here's how to check

CBSE has released the class 10 exam date sheet. The exam will begin on February 15, 2025, and will conclude on March 18, 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the exam date sheet for CBSE Class 10 board exams 2025 on November 20 (Wednesday). Students can now check and download date sheets for the class 10 board examination through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. 
 
According to the recently released schedule, the class 10 board examination will begin with English subject on February 15, 2025, and the last exam will take place on March 18. Students are advised to check and download the complete CBSE class 10th timetable through the official website.
 
This is the first time CBSE has released the date sheets nearly 86 days before the commencement of the examination, which is 23 days earlier than the last year’s announcement.
 

How to check and download the CBSE class 10 date sheet 2025?

Here are steps to check and download the CBSE class 10 timetable which is available in a PDF format on the official website:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.
  • On the home page, click on the CBSE main website option.
  • Then check for the class 10 datasheet 2025 link.
  • Once you click on it, the exam schedule will be displayed on your screen.
  • You can download the cbse class 10 timetable PDF for future reference. 

CBSE Class 10 major subjects date

  • English Communicative/ English Language and Literation – 15th February 2025
  • Science – 20th February 2025
  • French/ Sanskrit – 22nd February 2025
  • Social Science – 25th February 2025
  • Hindi Course A/ B – 28th February 2025
  • Mathematics – 10th March 2025
  • Information Technology – 18th March 2025

No syllabus reduction or open book examination, CBSE confirmed

In a previous notice, CBSE has cleared that open book examination will not take place and there wouldn't be any reduction in the class 10 syllabus. The only update CBSE has shared is that the exam will have subject-wise marks distribution. Each subject will carry 100 marks divided between theory and practicals, internal assessments, and projects

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

