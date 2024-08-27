Business Standard
UGC NET Admit Card 2024 released for exams scheduled till August 30

Candidates appearing for the examinations can download the UGC NET hall ticket from the official website. The admit cards are out for exams till August 30

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

The National Testing Agency has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) admit cards for the examination scheduled to be held till August 30, 2024. 

The students appearing for the examination, to be held on August 27, 28, 29, and 30, can download their hall tickets from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the agency released the admit cards for the August 21, 22 and 23 examinations. 
The exam which was earlier supposed to take place on August 26 has been postponed to August 27 due to the Janmashtami celebration. 

The hall ticket for today’s examination and for the August 28, 29 and 30 examinations can be downloaded from the official website. 

Admit cards for the other UGC NET examinations, which will take place on September 2, 3 and 4, will be released later. 

Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth. The agency requested candidates to read the instructions carefully written on admit cards. 

All the candidates should bring their admit cards to their examination centre with valid photo ID proof (original copy). A list of permitted photo IDs will be given on the admit cards. 

The  UGC NET re-examination will be conducted for 83 subjects which include Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Library and Information Science, Mass Communication and Journalism.

How to download the UGC NET admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download UGC NET admit card 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the NTA website, i.e., ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Open the admit card download link.
  • On the new page, enter your date of birth and the security pin displayed on the page. 
  • You can submit all the necessary details and submit the admit card.
  • Take a printout for the exam day. 

For any issues related to downloading the admit card, the student can connect to the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 011-40759000 and send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Exams aim to fill Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor posts

The UGC-NET examination aims to determine the eligibility of students for the post of Assistant Professor as well as Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET examination will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. 

The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the candidate's overall performance in Paper I and Paper II of UGC NET. Candidates who qualify only for the Assistant Professorship will not be considered.

Candidates who clear the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship will then be governed by the respective Universities/Colleges/State Governments as per the case for the Assistant Professor recruitment.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

