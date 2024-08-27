UP Police Constable exam admit card out for August 30, direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released admit cards for the constable recruitment examination to be held on August 30 and admit cards for the August 31 examination are likely to be released on August 27 at midnight.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police Constable recruitment examination aims to fill 60,244 vacancies; the exams began on August 23 and will continue till August 31.

On the first day of the examination, 79.11 per cent of candidates downloaded their admit cards for the test. A total of 4,09,720 candidates downloaded their admit cards for the first shift and 3,21,265 students appeared for the examination. For the second shift, 4,09,880 candidates downloaded the admit cards, and 3,27,167 appeared for the examination.

For the August 25 examination, 8,20,150 candidates downloaded their admit cards while 6,78,767 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 48,17,441 candidates have applied for the 60,244 constable posts.

Exams take place in two shifts in 1,174 centres in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The board implements strict security measures to ensure a fair examination process.

The exams were earlier conducted in February but cancelled due to paper leak allegations, hence, the board is conducting the examination again. For candidate assistance, the UP State Transport Corporation provides free bus services including electric buses in multiple districts.

How to download the admit card for the UP police constable exam 2024?

Here are the steps to download UP police constable exam 2024 admit card:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in.

Click the link for the Constable Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2024 for August 30

No click on 'Candidate Login'

On the new page, enter your login credentials; Registration number and Date of Birth (DoB).

Click on the submit button.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024 admit card for August 30 will appear on your screen.

You can download it and take a printout for future reference.

Special bus arrangements for candidates

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has arranged special arrangements for the candidates appearing for the examination. Those who are willing to avail of the facility can present their admit cards to the bus conductor. Candidates travelling by bus should download two additional copies of their admit card. One admit card copy should be presented to the bus conductor for travelling, while the second one must be presented to their district after the examination.