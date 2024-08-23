UPSC NDA 2 2024: Admit card released at upsc.gov.in; here's how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 written exam 2024. The candidates who have applied for this exam can now access their admit card from the UPSC's official websites at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their credentials, such as their registration number or roll number and date of birth. On September 1, the commission will conduct the UPSC NDA 2 exam. It will be conducted in two shifts, with the first going from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second going from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is important to note that the UPSC NDA 2 exam is used to get into the Indian Navy Academy Course (INAC), besides the Army, Air Force, and Navy sectors of the academy.

UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2024: How to download?

• Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

• Press on the notification link that says, 'UPSC NDA admit card 2024' on the homepage

• It will navigate you to the login page where you require to give your registration number, or roll number

• UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2024 will showcase on the screen

• Download UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2024 and save it for future.

UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2024: Details inside

After downloading, candidates should take a look at the below information on the admit card. It includes information such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, examination centre name and address, centre code, city, and examination and reporting times.

In addition, in order to enter the examination hall, candidates taking the UPSC NDA 2 exam are advised to bring the exam admit card and an original photo identity card, such as a PAN card, Aadhar card, or driving licence, to each session.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Selection Process

Candidates will be required to go through a three-tier selection procedure to meet all requirements for the posts. Those who pass the UPSC NDA 2 written exam will be eligible for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, which consists of a personal interview, group tasks, and psychological tests.

In addition, candidates will be required to undergo a medical examination following the SSB interview to ensure that they meet the physical requirements for NDA.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2024: Exam Pattern

The Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT) sections of the UPSC NDA 2 exams will be given on an OMR sheet. The two papers take 2.5 hours to complete. In terms of marks, the mathematics exam has a total of 300, while the general ability test has a total of 600 marks.