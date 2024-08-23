NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today

Today, August 23, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will announce the results of the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2024. Between August 24 and August 29, 2024, candidates who get the seats allotted in this round are required to attend their designated colleges for the verification of their documents and the admissions process.

NEET UG 2024 counselling Round 2 registration opens on September 5 and ends on September 10. Keep in mind, there will be a sum of four counselling rounds to cover 15 percent of All India Quota seats, including those for central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, and other prestigious medical institutions nationwide.