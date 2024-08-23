Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Education / News / NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today

The NEET UG 2024 round 1 counselling results will be announced today on mcc.nic.in. The registration window for Round 2 counselling opens on Sept 5 and ends on Sept 10

NEET UG Counselling 2024

NEET UG Counselling 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Today, August 23, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will announce the results of the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2024. Between August 24 and August 29, 2024, candidates who get the seats allotted in this round are required to attend their designated colleges for the verification of their documents and the admissions process. 
NEET UG 2024 counselling Round 2 registration opens on September 5 and ends on September 10. Keep in mind, there will be a sum of four counselling rounds to cover 15 percent of All India Quota seats, including those for central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, and other prestigious medical institutions nationwide.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Counselling Results: Steps to Check 

Step 1. Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2. Route to the "UG Medical Counselling" section.
Step 3. Press on "NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results" link.
Step 4. Fill in login credentials like NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin.

More From This Section

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Application for 1,130 posts to begin soon

banking sector

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended till August 28

student, studying, education, college, kota

ICMAI CMA June results 2024 out for Inter, Final; here's how to check

Visa

Visa figures reveal Indian students being put off applying to UK varsities

Female students, School girls

Chhattisgarh govt to use AI for improving school education, programmes

Step 5. Send details, check, download, and print the allotment letter.

NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Counselling Results: Documents 

- NEET UG Allotment Letter
- NEET UG Admit Card
- Proof of Identity (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
- Additional Certificates (if applicable): SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate
- Date of Birth Certificate (if not included in Matric Certificate)
- Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets
- Passport-size Photographs (matching application form)
It's important to review any particular need outlined by the allotted college, as additional documents might be required.

Also Read

neet

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Choice locking deadline extended till today

Exam, National exam

NEET UG 2024: Counselling registration begins, know where and how to apply

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest

NEET-PG: Exam to be held at 500 'trusted' centres in two shifts on Aug 11

students

Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2024: Registration begins, check details here

Neet UG result 2024

Ahmedabad student scores 705/720 in NEET-UG but fails twice in board exams

Topics : NEET UG NEET row NEET exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon