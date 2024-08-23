NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today

Today, August 23, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will announce the results of the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2024. Between August 24 and August 29, 2024, candidates who get the seats allotted in this round are required to attend their designated colleges for the verification of their documents and the admissions process.
NEET UG 2024 counselling Round 2 registration opens on September 5 and ends on September 10. Keep in mind, there will be a sum of four counselling rounds to cover 15 percent of All India Quota seats, including those for central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, and other prestigious medical institutions nationwide.
NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Counselling Results: Steps to Check
Step 1. Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2. Route to the "UG Medical Counselling" section.
Step 3. Press on "NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results" link.
Step 4. Fill in login credentials like NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin.
Step 5. Send details, check, download, and print the allotment letter.
NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Counselling Results: Documents
- NEET UG Allotment Letter
- NEET UG Admit Card
- Proof of Identity (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
- Additional Certificates (if applicable): SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate
- Date of Birth Certificate (if not included in Matric Certificate)
- Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets
- Passport-size Photographs (matching application form)
It's important to review any particular need outlined by the allotted college, as additional documents might be required.