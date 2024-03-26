UPSC Prelims 2024: Civil service exams postponed due to general elections

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has delayed the civil service preliminary exam 2024 because of the general elections. The exam that was planned to be held on May 26 has been postponed to June 16. Applicants who have applied for the exam can look at the official notice on the site at upsc.gov.in. The country is scheduled to hold the general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha from April 19 this year.

An official notice stated, “Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05- 2024 to 16-06-2024".

UPSC Prelims 2024: Insights

Through the recruitment drive, the commission plans to fill approx 1056 openings. This incorporates 40 openings reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category; 6 openings for applicants of blindness and low vision; 12 for deaf and hard of hearing; 9 for locomotor disability including dwarfism, acid attack victims, cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, and muscular dystrophy; and 13 for multiple disabilities having deaf-blindness.

The UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024 official notice was given on February 14. To be qualified to apply for the UPSC exam, applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution or equivalent qualification. They should likewise be somewhere in the range of 21 and 32 years old.

UPSC Prelims: Overview

The prelims comprises objective kinds of questions. As per the exam pattern, the UPSC Prelims Paper 1 highlights on General Studies 1 for which applicants need to cover a different scope of topics, including national and international relations, the history of India, the Indian National Movement, India’s social geography, politics, and governance enveloping the constitution, political system and public policy, economic and social development addressing sustainable development, poverty and environmental studies covering biodiversity and climate change, in addition to general science.

More about the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

The IAS exam (also known as the Civil Services Examination) is held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) every year. The people who clear every one of the three phases of the IAS test go into the esteemed civil services nationwide, and become officials in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and a large group of different services.