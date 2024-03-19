UPSC reschedules civil services preliminary exam to June 16 due to LS polls

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Tuesday, announced the rescheduling of the civil services preliminary examination from May 26 to June 16. This decision was taken in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to the Commission.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Polling to be held in 7 phases, result on June 4 The civil services exam conducted annually by the UPSC is instrumental in selecting candidates for prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.









Re-scheduling of CS(P)-IFoS(P) Examination, 2024



Details : https://t.co/Aa2RV2agNz #UPSC @PIB_India EXAMINATION NOTICE No. 05/2024 CSPRe-scheduling of CS(P)-IFoS(P) Examination, 2024Details : https://t.co/fgXX8mm5ot March 19, 2024 The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19. The final count of votes will take place on June 4. This rescheduling ensures that candidates have adequate time to prepare amidst the backdrop of the electoral process. "Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the commission has decided to postpone the civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024," UPSC said in a notice.The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19. The final count of votes will take place on June 4. This rescheduling ensures that candidates have adequate time to prepare amidst the backdrop of the electoral process.