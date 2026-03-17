Datanomics: Social dramas dominate India's Oscar entries historically
Of the 58 films submitted, 35 were Hindi and nine Tamil - most of them were social or historical dramas
Jayant Pankaj
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The Academy Awards were presented on March 16. Between 1929 and 2025, only three Indian films and two Indian individuals won the Oscars. The Film Federation of India has submitted 58 films for the Best International Feature Film category between 1957 and 2026, of which about 49 per cent were dominated by social themes.
Topics : Oscars Oscar Awards Films