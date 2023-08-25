Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt in club of Bollywood's A-list actresses

Producers and advertisers lining up to cash in on her mega star appeal

Alia Bhatt
Premium

Alia Bhatt

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alia Bhatt, who won the award for best actor (female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her role in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Thursday, has become Bollywood’s most bankable

Also Read

Alia Bhatt buys apartment in Pali Hill for Rs 37 cr; gifts flats to sister

Rajini fever, Gadar-2 magic lead to record weekend box-office collections

As success eludes Bollywood, single-screen cinemas in Hindi belt struggle

Reliance likely to acquire Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 crore

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

PVR Inox gains good box office collection of Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Movie has a decent start

Gadar 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 15: Mega movies in 3rd weekend

Jawan advance bookings break records in US, movie to release on Sept 27

After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles

Topics : Alia Bhatt Bollywood box office National Film Awards

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon