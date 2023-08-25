National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt in club of Bollywood's A-list actresses

After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles

Jawan advance bookings break records in US, movie to release on Sept 27

Gadar 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 15: Mega movies in 3rd weekend

PVR Inox gains good box office collection of Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2

Reliance likely to acquire Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 crore

As success eludes Bollywood, single-screen cinemas in Hindi belt struggle

Alia Bhatt buys apartment in Pali Hill for Rs 37 cr; gifts flats to sister

Alia Bhatt, who won the award for best actor (female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her role in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Thursday, has become Bollywood’s most bankable

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com