Ranbir-starrer 'Animal' to release in over 888 screens in North America

Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie 'Animal' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is expected to be the biggest box office blockbuster of 2023. The industry experts believe the high-octane action thriller could be a global blockbuster. In the USA, Animal may be Ranbir Kapoor's greatest ever release in international markets.

The film has acquired over 888 screens in North America, this number is considerably greater than other Bollywood blockbusters like Jawan and Brahmastra. Jawan was released in the USA on 850 screens, while Brahmastra just had 810 screens. With such a big scale release in the USA, Animal is the first Hindi film ever to achieve this feat.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as lead roles in ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor had discussed his character in the movie and stated that it is one of the darkest roles he has ever played, "Working with Sandeep has been such an enriching experience for me as an actor because he is so original. There is nothing referenced in his films. Everything I was doing in Animal as that character was so new. This is the darkest film I have done, because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark."

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Bobby Deol is said to be playing an antagonist negative role in it.

About the film: ‘Animal’

The film has proactively made an extraordinary buzz online, because of its attractive teaser, where the storyline seems to revolve around the relationship between a father and a child. Above all, Anil Kapoor's role has created more interest in the film, and Bobby Deol as the antagonist left the crowd inquisitive.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series , Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures have supported 'Animal'. The film is in the genre of crime drama and vows to take watchers on an thrilling ride on December 1, 2023.