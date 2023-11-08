Sensex (0.07%)
64989.26 + 46.86
Nifty (0.21%)
19448.40 + 41.70
Nifty Midcap (1.03%)
40461.20 + 411.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.95%)
6189.35 + 58.10
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
43652.90 -85.00
Heatmap

Ranbir-starrer 'Animal' to release in over 888 screens in North America

Produced by T-Series and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Animal' was initially set to release on Aug 1 but is now postponed to Dec 1, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir starrer 'Animal' to release in over 888 screens in North America

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie 'Animal' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is expected to be the biggest box office blockbuster of 2023. The industry experts believe the high-octane action thriller could be a global blockbuster. In the USA, Animal may be Ranbir Kapoor's greatest ever release in international markets.
The film has acquired over 888 screens in North America, this number is considerably greater than other Bollywood blockbusters like Jawan and Brahmastra. Jawan was released in the USA on 850 screens, while Brahmastra just had 810 screens. With such a big scale release in the USA, Animal is the first Hindi film ever to achieve this feat.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as lead roles in ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor had discussed his character in the movie and stated that it is one of the darkest roles he has ever played, "Working with Sandeep has been such an enriching experience for me as an actor because he is so original. There is nothing referenced in his films. Everything I was doing in Animal as that character was so new. This is the darkest film I have done, because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark."
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Bobby Deol is said to be playing an antagonist negative role in it.

About the film: ‘Animal’

The film has proactively made an extraordinary buzz online, because of its attractive teaser, where the storyline seems to revolve around the relationship between a father and a child. Above all, Anil Kapoor's role has created more interest in the film, and Bobby Deol as the antagonist left the crowd inquisitive.
Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures have supported 'Animal'. The film is in the genre of crime drama and vows to take watchers on an thrilling ride on December 1, 2023.

Also Read

WATCH: Animal's teaser unveiled; Ranbir Kapoor headlines violent drama

Animal teaser release update: Teaser to be released on Ranbir's birthday

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' teaser released, movie is set to release on Diwali

Akshay shares intriguing insights of 'OMG 2', teaser to be out soon

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 7: Neil vs Aishwarya, Munawar vs Mannara and more

Katrina Kaif's morphed image went viral after Rashmika's video, fans react

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Aishwarya to Salman; celebs attend in style

Salman Khan's Tiger 3: The movie has sold over 2.27 lakh advance tickets

Bigg Boss 17, 6 Nov Highlights: Couples ugly fights, nominations and more


Topics : Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Indian film industry Indian movies USA

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon