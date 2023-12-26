T-Series is making so many films, but margins are so low: Bhushan Kumar

It is only once in a blue moon that you get a lottery, says Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, India’s largest music company, who keeps a tight leash on budgets. Is Animal, a T-Series production, that lottery? Edited excerpts from an interview

How is T-Series placed in all its businesses?



We always started everything with my father’s name and vision. The music company I took over (in 1998) was doing very well. My father also wanted to be a big film producer. He made Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, among other films. Some worked, some didn’t.