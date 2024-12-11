There's so much content that people have content indigestion: Prasoon Joshi

Prasoon Joshi (53) began as a writer in his teens, did an MBA and then got into advertising. From Daag Ache hain (Surf Excel) to Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola, his work shone with an Indianness that changed the way marketers spoke to consumers. His second foray into writing, as a lyricist (Taare Zameen Par, Delhi 6, etc.), dialogue writer (Rang De Basanti) and then a scriptwriter (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag) has been successful. In 2017, he became the head of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). In November this year, Joshi forayed into theatre, with Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela, a musical