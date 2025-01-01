Business Standard

At least 3 killed in separate terror attacks in Pak's restive northwest

At least 3 killed in separate terror attacks in Pak's restive northwest

In a separate incident, a child was killed and four others were injured when a bomb planted in a motorbike exploded in Azam Warsak area

Press Trust of India Peshawar
Jan 01 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

At least three people, including a child, were killed and 11 others injured in three separate terror incidents in Pakistan's restive northwest on Wednesday.

A police constable and a labourer were killed and two others injured when unidentified militants attacked a police checkpost in Daraban area in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 1 am this morning, police said.

In a separate incident, a child was killed and four others were injured when a bomb planted in a motorbike exploded in Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan district, police said.

In another incident, at least five policemen were injured in an explosion caused by a roadside bomb in Mamaskhel area of Bannu district.

 

On Tuesday, two policemen were killed and another injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in Daraban Kalan in Dera Ismail Khan district, bordering South Waziristan.

According to an official report released on Monday, security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 270 terrorists in 2024, including high-profile militants with bounties on their heads.

The report also highlighted the heavy toll on security personnel, with 149 police officers killed, and 232 injured in the line of duty last year.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

