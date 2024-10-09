Centre may clear acquisition of US MQ-9B Predator drones for $3.1 billion

Business Standard
In a boost to India's defence capabilities, the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by PM Modi, is expected to approve the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the US for $3.1 billion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to approve the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from US defence major General Atomics for the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The deal, conducted through a direct government-to-government route, is expected to cost $3.1 billion.

The report noted that the multi-billion dollar acquisition is now before the CCS after receiving the necessary approvals from the finance ministry and inter-ministerial consultations. Of the 31 drones, 16 will be allocated to the Indian Navy, with the remainder divided equally between the army and air force.

Some of these drones will be assembled in India, with 30 per cent of their components sourced from Indian manufacturers. However, these drones will not include any missiles developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) due to high costs.

The move to acquire these drones comes as India seeks to enhance its defence capabilities amid emerging geopolitical challenges. The Predator drones are expected to be a game changer, offering high endurance, the ability to operate at high altitudes, and lethal weaponry. According to the report, the Predator drones' surveillance capabilities are superior to those of the Boeing P-8I.

The drones will be used by the armed forces for various purposes. The army and air force are expected to deploy them in critical scenarios to target key infrastructure and high-value assets. Meanwhile, the navy will use these drones to curb dark shipping and destroy vessels carrying arms and drugs in the Indo-Pacific. They are also expected to be effective against Chinese spy ships.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

