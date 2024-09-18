China builds new heliport near LAC, raising security concerns for India

In a strategic development with potential military implications, China is building a new heliport 20 kilometers east of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the highly sensitive ‘Fishtails’ region of Arunachal Pradesh. The construction is expected to strengthen China’s capacity to swiftly deploy military assets to the remote and underdeveloped Indo-Chinese frontier, heightening security concerns for India in the region, NDTV reported.

The heliport, located on the banks of the Gongrigabu Qu river in the Nyingchi Prefecture of the Tibet Autonomous Region, is within undisputed Chinese territory.

Satellite imagery from EOS Data Analytics confirms that no construction was visible at the site as of December 1, 2023. However, by December 31, land clearance activities had begun, and by September 16, 2024, high-resolution images from Maxar showed that the heliport is nearing completion.

Experts, including geospatial intelligence analyst Damien Symon, emphasise that the heliport could enhance the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) intelligence-gathering and surveillance capabilities in the rugged, densely forested region. Although this terrain has historically posed logistical challenges for military operations, the new facility is anticipated to significantly boost troop mobility and patrol efficiency in these remote areas.

Strategic military enhancement

Military sources monitoring the construction suggest that the heliport will serve both military and civilian purposes, facilitating swift troop deployment and enhancing China’s defensive and offensive capabilities along the LAC. “This heliport strengthens their reaction capabilities and enables a rapid build-up of troops during any contingency,” the sources said.

The Fishtails area, comprising Fishtail 1 in the Dibang Valley and Fishtail 2 in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, is considered particularly sensitive due to differing perceptions of the LAC between India and China.

Significant threat assessment

Retired Lt General Pravin Bakshi, former commander of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command, voiced concern about the heliport, describing it as a “threat” to India’s interests in the region.

He also urged a robust response in coordination with the Indian Air Force to counter potential Chinese grey-zone warfare — a conflict that falls short of conventional war but aims to alter boundary dynamics through coercive measures.

The heliport’s infrastructure includes a 600-metre runway designed for rolling helicopter take-offs, a critical feature for high-altitude operations. Although the heliport is at a relatively lower altitude than much of the Tibetan plateau, which improves helicopter payload capacity, it still represents a significant strategic asset for China in this region.

Growing military threat along LAC

In addition to the runway, the facility includes hangars, a large apron area for helicopters, and air traffic control infrastructure. The heliport’s construction aligns with China's broader efforts to fortify its frontier with India, including the establishment of ‘Xiaokang’ villages — dual-use settlements that serve both civilian and military purposes. Such developments have raised concerns about China’s long-term strategy of incrementally extending its territorial control, a tactic often referred to as ‘salami slicing’.

Brahma Chellaney, a prominent strategic affairs expert, notes that China’s growing military infrastructure along the LAC presents a challenge for India. “The ongoing efforts to defuse the military standoff raise questions about what can be achieved in light of the new military realities China has created since 2020,” Chellaney said.

Countering infrastructure gaps

India, for its part, has responded to China’s aggressive border strategy by launching the Rs 4,800 crore ‘Vibrant Villages’ project, which aims to develop 3,000 villages across four Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative seeks to improve infrastructure and connectivity in these border regions. Additionally, a 2,400-kilometre trans-Arunachal highway is under construction, drastically reducing travel times and improving access to Army posts in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

However, despite these efforts, Lt General Bakshi warns that the easternmost parts of Arunachal Pradesh remain underdeveloped, particularly in comparison to China’s rapid infrastructure build-up. “The construction of this heliport opens up a new vista of challenges,” he said, highlighting the need for India to stay vigilant and prepared.