Datanomics: Iran accounts for nearly 20% of Indian students in West Asia

Datanomics: Iran accounts for nearly 20% of Indian students in West Asia

From 2015 to 2025 so far, around eight countries in the world have experienced war-type conflicts

New Delhi: Indian students returning from Iran via Armenia, under an evacuation operation facilitated by the Government of India, react as they exit from the Indira Gandhi International Airport | PTI

The Indian government has evacuated over 100 students from Iran amid its ongoing conflict with Israel. Despite tensions in West Asia, Iran’s share of Indian students in the top six West Asian nations saw a surge in 2024 compared to 2022,  while Kuwait witnessed a slight increase. Others, including Israel, witnessed a decline.
 
Since 2015, around eight countries in the world have experienced conflicts. The overall non-resident Indian (NRI) population has significantly declined in war-torn countries such as Ukraine, Yemen, Sudan, South Sudan, Afghanistan, and Haiti.
 
Indian students flock to UAE, Iran
 
In 2024, the UAE (57 per cent), Iran
