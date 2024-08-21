Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to go on four-day visit to US from Aug 23

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a four-day visit to the US beginning Friday to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

In Washington, Singh will hold talks with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan among others.

India's plan to procure 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, the proposed joint manufacturing of Stryker infantry combat vehicles and co-production of GE F414 engines in India are likely to figure prominently in Singh's talks with Austin, officials said Tuesday.

"The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the defence ministry said announcing Singh's trip to the US from August 23 to 26.