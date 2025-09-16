Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Danish PM Frederiksen backs early India-EU FTA in call with PM Modi

PM Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen discussed India-EU trade talks, reaffirmed their green partnership, and stressed peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict

BS Reporter New Delhi
On Tuesday, in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark’s strong support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA).
 
According to a government statement, Modi received a call from Frederiksen during which the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership across sectors such as trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing and sustainable development.
 
The leaders also discussed issues of regional and global importance. Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability.
 
 
“Had a very good conversation with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark today. We reaffirmed our strong commitment to strengthening our Green Strategic Partnership and to an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Conveyed best wishes for Denmark’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Also discussed our shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Modi posted on X.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

