Monday, September 15, 2025 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 26 PLA aircraft, 9 naval vessels operating near territory

Taiwan detects 26 PLA aircraft, 9 naval vessels operating near territory

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle. Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported the detection of 26 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating until 6 am near the territory.

According to the Ministry, 23 out of the 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Sharing details on social media X, the Ministry wrote, "26 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

A day earlier, the Ministry recorded the presence of 27 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and six official ships operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said these were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8). It further stated that 26 out of the 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Also Read

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan records 31 Chinese aircraft, 13 naval vessels around its territory

china Flag, China

China's newest aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait for first time

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 22 PLA sorties, 10 naval vessels around its territory

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 14 Chinese aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels near territory

China Taiwan

Taiwan's Pacific influence dwindles as China gains ground in island nations

"27 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and six official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said in its post.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry recorded the presence of 31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Wang Yi

Sanctions complicate issues: China FM on US tariffs on Russian oil imports

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

MoD eases procurement for defence spares, maintenance; pvt firms get parity

Rajnath Singh

Defence minister approves new framework to rationalise revenue procurement

PM Modi

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to inaugurate key defence conference on Monday

armed drone

Ukraine attacks major Russia's Kirishi oil refinery with big drone assault

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE India-W vs Australia-W 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025 Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon