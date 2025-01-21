Donald Trump 2.0: India to take back 18,000 illegal migrants from US

New Delhi is prepared to cooperate with Donald Trump’s administration to identify and repatriate all Indian citizens residing illegally in the United States, a Bloomberg report said on Tuesday. The US has identified some 18,000 illegal Indian migrants which are to be sent back, and for this India would verify and start the deportation process, the report said.
During his inauguration on Monday, President Trump declared a national emergency at the US southern border. He announced that all illegal entry into the country would be immediately halted and that his administration would begin returning millions of “criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”