DRDO, L&T begins advanced stage trials of indigenous light tank 'Zorawar'

In a major boost to Indian forces deployed opposite China in Ladakh, premier defence research agency Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private sector firm Larsen and Toubro (L & T) are at advanced stage of trials of the indigenous Light Tank Zorawar.
DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat today reviewed the progress made in the project at the Larsen and Toubro plant at Hajira in Gujarat.
Developed in a record time of two years for high altitude areas of Ladakh, the tank is testimony to Indian progress in indigenous manufacturing.
The DRDO and L & T have integrated USVs in loitering munitions in the tank learning lessons from the Russia and Ukraine conflict.
