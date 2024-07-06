Business Standard
DRDO, L&T begins advanced stage trials of indigenous light tank 'Zorawar'

DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat today reviewed the progress made in the project at the Larsen and Toubro plant at Hajira in Gujarat

Screen grab (X: ANI)

Developed in a record time of two years for high altitude areas of Ladakh, the tank is testimony to Indian progress in indigenous manufacturing. Image: Screen grab: X@ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major boost to Indian forces deployed opposite China in Ladakh, premier defence research agency Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private sector firm Larsen and Toubro (L & T) are at advanced stage of trials of the indigenous Light Tank Zorawar.
DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat today reviewed the progress made in the project at the Larsen and Toubro plant at Hajira in Gujarat.
Developed in a record time of two years for high altitude areas of Ladakh, the tank is testimony to Indian progress in indigenous manufacturing.
The DRDO and L & T have integrated USVs in loitering munitions in the tank learning lessons from the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

Topics : DRDO Larsen Toubro Indian Army

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

