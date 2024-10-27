Business Standard
First C-295 plane to roll out of Vadodara facility in September 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Final Assembly Line (FAL) plant of C-295 aircraft in Vadodara in October 2022

Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Ahead of the inauguration of a manufacturing facility for C-295 planes in Vadodara, official sources on Sunday said of the 40 aircraft to be made in India, the first C-295 is likely to roll out of the plant in September 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Final Assembly Line (FAL) plant of C-295 aircraft in Vadodara in October 2022.

The Ministry of Defence in September 2021 signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain for supply of 56 aircraft.

Of these 56 aircraft, a total of 16 will be brought in flyaway condition directly from Spain, and 40 will be built in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL).

 

First C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was delivered in September 2023.

As on date, the IAF has "already inducted six C-295 aircraft" in its Vadodara-based 11 Squadron. The last of the 16 flyaway aircraft will be delivered by August 2025, an official source said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit India from October 28-30, during which he will visit the Vadodara facility on Monday.

PM Modi and his Spanish counterpart will inaugurate the Final Assembly Line plant of C295 aircraft at Vadodara, the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Saturday.

"Of the 40 aircraft to be made in India, the first C-295 will roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026 and the remaining 39 aircraft by August 2031," the source added.

The IAF is procuring the C-295 aircraft to replace its fleet of ageing Avro-748 planes that entered the service over six decades ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

