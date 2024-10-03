German NSA Pltner holds talks with counterpart Doval, EAM Jaishankar

German NSA Jens Pltner on Thursday held separate talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as part of preparation for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to India later this month.
Scholz is visiting India to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the framework of India-Germany Inter Governmental Commission (IGC).
Pltner's trip to India came weeks after Jaishankar travelled to Berlin.
"Pleasure to meet Jens Pltner, Security & Foreign Policy Advisor to @Bundeskanzler. Continued our conversations from Berlin last month and took stock of preparations for the upcoming India-Germany IGC," Jaishankar said on X.
The IGC is the highest forum to deliberate on India-Germany relations.
German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann described Pltner's meeting with Doval as "fruitful".
In the IGC meeting, both sides are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of the India-Germany ties including in areas of trade, investment, defence, development cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
Both sides are also expected to look at broad-basing cooperation in emerging technologies, digital platforms, renewable energy and green economy.
India and Germany may also look at bolstering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
India's frontline warship INS Tabar visited Germany in July in line with broader efforts to expand defence cooperation between the two countries.
