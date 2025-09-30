Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HAL, Kalyani, Tata Advanced Systems, Adani, L&T step into Amca contest ring

September 30 was the last date for responding to the EoI, issued in June by the Amca's design agency

Model of India's planned fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Image credit: Shutterstock
Whichever entity wins the Amca prototype contract will be the natural choice for series production of the final platform, as indicated by the EoI. Representative image. Image credit: Shutterstock

Bhaswar Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and several private firms -- Bharat Forge Ltd, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Adani Defence & Aerospace -- have responded to the Aeronautical Development Agency’s (ADA’s) expression of interest (EoI) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca), India’s first indigenous stealth fighter jet, sources told Business Standard on Tuesday.
 
September 30 was the last date for responding to the EoI, issued in June by the Amca’s design agency -- the ADA, an autonomous body under the MoD -- to shortlist Indian entities capable of building prototypes of the stealth jet
