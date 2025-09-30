HAL, Kalyani, Tata Advanced Systems, Adani, L&T step into Amca contest ring

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and several private firms -- Bharat Forge Ltd, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Adani Defence & Aerospace -- have responded to the Aeronautical Development Agency’s (ADA’s) expression of interest (EoI) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca), India’s first indigenous stealth fighter jet, sources told Business Standard on Tuesday.

September 30 was the last date for responding to the EoI, issued in June by the Amca’s design agency -- the ADA, an autonomous body under the MoD -- to shortlist Indian entities capable of building prototypes of the stealth jet