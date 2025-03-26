Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US intel names India, China in fentanyl supply as Trump targets tariffs

US intel names India, China in fentanyl supply as Trump targets tariffs

In a report published last year, India was mentioned as one of the countries from which the Mexican groups were sourcing chemicals. China, on the other hand, was named as the primary supplier

Previously, India was only listed among several countries from which Mexican groups were sourcing precursor chemicals. China, by contrast, was consistently identified as the primary supplier | Photo: Shutterstock

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

For the first time, the US intelligence community has named India alongside China as a “state actor” contributing to the supply of precursor chemicals used by criminal organisations in the production of fentanyl.
 
The report, released on Tuesday (local time) by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), stated that fentanyl claimed the lives of over 52,000 US citizens in the 12 months ending October 2024. It further noted that fentanyl remains one of the most lethal drugs trafficked into the United States.
 
Previously, India was only listed among several countries from which Mexican groups were sourcing precursor chemicals. China, by contrast, was consistently identified as the primary supplier.
 
 
The report stated: “Nonstate groups are often enabled, both directly and indirectly, by state actors, such as China and India, as sources of precursors and equipment for drug traffickers.”
 
The assessment comes as former President Donald Trump has reiterated that combating opioid abuse remains a top priority. According to an NPR report, Robert F Kennedy Jr, Secretary at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said that while drug-related deaths had started to decline, the Trump administration continues to treat the opioid crisis as a national security emergency.

The NPR report also noted that Trump has drawn a link between fentanyl smuggling and the tariffs imposed on Canada, Mexico, and China.
 
On February 1, the US imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, citing China’s failure to take sufficient action against fentanyl trafficking.
 

The rise of fentanyl in the US

 
According to the report, fentanyl first emerged as a major street drug in the US around 2012. It displaced heroin and prescription painkillers as the most dangerous opioid sold by criminal networks.
 
During Trump’s first term as President, deaths linked to fentanyl surged—rising more than 30 per cent in 2020 alone.

Topics : Donald Trump US India relations BS Web Reports Trump administration Smuggling

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

