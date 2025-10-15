Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modi government's packed diplomatic calendar signals intensified outreach

New Delhi hosts a flurry of high-level visits from Sri Lanka, Brazil, and others as India prepares for Putin, Albanese, and Macron's trips amid global trade and security shifts.

Since June, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intensified its diplomatic calendar, hosting several heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and key trade delegations, including those from the European Union (EU). Illustration: Binay Sinha

Archis Mohan
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Aamarasuriya will be on a three-day visit to India from Thursday, while Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who also serves as his country’s minister of industry and trade, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a similar three-day engagement.
 
At the same time, New Delhi is preparing for a string of high-level visits, including Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first week of December, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in November, and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty later this week.
 
Since June, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intensified its diplomatic calendar, hosting several
