Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Geopolitics likely to weigh on Chabahar trade volumes, say experts

With Russia's borders with Europe shut and Iran under sanctions, port to focus on Central Asia

Chabahar Port
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Monday signed a decade-long contract to develop and run the Shahid Behesti terminal at Iran's Chabahar port, but changing global events and a shift in geopolitics may lead to a slower rise in traffic than initially expected, experts said.

"The Shahid Behesti terminal may see much lower oil volumes than what was earlier considered, given that India has stopped importing crude from Iran in 2018-19," a Federation of Freight Forwarders' Associations in India (FFFAI) functionary said.

Iran was India's third-largest source of crude oil till 2018-19 when imports had topped $12.1 billion. In June 2019, the US Presidential
Topics : Chabahar port India Iran Shipping industry India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon