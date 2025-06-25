India tightens security for nuclear installations amid ongoing conflicts

India is tightening security at its nuclear installations, including power plants, fuel fabrication facilities, civilian research reactors, and military bases.

This decision follows Operation Sindoor and the Israel-Iran conflict, which have raised concerns of potential nuclear threats, according to two senior officials.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India against Pakistan on May 7 after a terrorist attack killed 26 civilians and tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.

On the other hand, the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on June 13.

Last week, a high-level meeting took place in Delhi that included the department of atomic energy, and security agencies