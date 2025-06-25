Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India tightens security for nuclear installations amid ongoing conflicts

India tightens security for nuclear installations amid ongoing conflicts

This decision follows Operation Sindoor and rising tensions between Israel and Iran, which are raising concerns over potential nuclear threats

nuclear power
Currently, India operates 22 reactors, with a total capacity of 6,780 MWe, comprising 18 pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) and four light water reactors (LWRs).

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

India is tightening security at its nuclear installations, including power plants, fuel fabrication facilities, civilian research reactors, and military bases. 
This decision follows Operation Sindoor and the Israel-Iran conflict, which have raised concerns of potential nuclear threats, according to two senior officials. 
Operation Sindoor was launched by India against Pakistan on May 7 after a terrorist attack killed 26 civilians and tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. 
On the other hand, the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on June 13. 
Last week, a high-level meeting took place in Delhi that included the department of atomic energy, and security agencies
