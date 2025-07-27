Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India eyes stealth edge with new submarines amid China's growing presence

India eyes stealth edge with new submarines amid China's growing presence

Advanced Project 75(I) seen as urgent amid China's growing presence in Indian Ocean

The Isaac Peral S-81 is the first submarine of the S-80 class, a new generation of Spanish submarines produced entirely in Spain, as seen during the Exercise Dynamic Mariner 25 military drill training on March 28.
Satarupa BhattacharjyaBhaswar Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy would get nine new advanced submarines in the coming years if the proposal is cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), according to a government source with knowledge of the matter.
 
While the CCS will have the final say, the Navy, the source said, is keen to buy the advanced submarines with enhanced stealth capability under the Project 75 (India), or P75(I) programme.
 
Six such submarines, estimated to cost between ₹90,000 crore and ₹1 trillion, would comprise the first purchase batch. Three additional submarines would be ordered a year after the main contract is signed, in
