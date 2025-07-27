India eyes stealth edge with new submarines amid China's growing presence

The Indian Navy would get nine new advanced submarines in the coming years if the proposal is cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), according to a government source with knowledge of the matter.

While the CCS will have the final say, the Navy, the source said, is keen to buy the advanced submarines with enhanced stealth capability under the Project 75 (India), or P75(I) programme.

Six such submarines, estimated to cost between ₹90,000 crore and ₹1 trillion, would comprise the first purchase batch. Three additional submarines would be ordered a year after the main contract is signed, in