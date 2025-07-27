Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi's praise for Bhopal's sanitation efforts boosted morale: CM Yadav

PM Modi's praise for Bhopal's sanitation efforts boosted morale: CM Yadav

In the recently released Swachh Survekshan 2024', Bhopal was ranked the second-cleanest city in India, with MP's financial capital Indore bagging the top position for the eighth consecutive time

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

He said that MP's Bundelkhand region also is home to several forts that were cultural symbols. (Photo: PTI))

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating Bhopal's sanitation measures during his monthly Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast and said the praise has upped the state's morale.

In the recently released Swachh Survekshan 2024', Bhopal was ranked the second-cleanest city in India, with MP's financial capital Indore bagging the top position for the eighth consecutive time.

The PM's words have boosted the state's morale, said Yadav, who listened to Mann Ki Baat at an event in the city's Gulmohar Colony in Ward No. 50. He also planted a banyan sapling on the occasion.

 

Prime Minister Modi ji inspires the power of every citizen for nation-building, Yadav said.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said Modi's radio programme has become an effective platform for direct communication with the people of the country.

Also Read

(Screengrab from X: @narendramodi): PM Narendra Modi addresses address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu

Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

4,500 cities, towns joined 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' this year: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Over 200 startups have come up in space sector alone, says PM Modi

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

PM Modi hails CRPF personnel's contribution on force's raising day

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Internal security challenges to remain dynamic due to neighbourhood: Shah

It brings inspiring stories from across India that play a key role in nation-building, he added.

Earlier, PM Modi lauded Sakaratmak Soch', a Bhopal-based organisation comprising 200 women, which works in the field of sanitation.

They don't just clean, they also change mindsets. Cleaning 17 parks in the city together, distributing cloth bags, every step of theirs is a message. Owing to such efforts, Bhopal has now come a long way in the Swachh Survey, Modi said in Mann Ki Baat.

Yadav said Bhopal residents deserve congratulations for the city's stellar performance in the cleanliness rankings.

During his address, PM Modi also spoke about 12 Maratha forts listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites and said there are such amazing forts in other parts of the country too, which have faced attacks, faced the vagaries of weather, but never let their self-respect bow down.

He said that MP's Bundelkhand region also is home to several forts that were cultural symbols.

... Gwalior, Jhansi, Datia, Ajaygarh, Garhkundar and Chanderi. These forts are not just bricks and stones; they are symbols of our heritage. Sanskar and self-respect still peep from the high walls of these forts, said Modi.

The PM also urged citizens to visit these forts, know their history, feel proud.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

World understands power, India needs to be strong and wealthy: RSS chief

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

CloudSEK detects Maha-based counterfeit currency syndicates on social media

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament set for heated debate on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor

Delhi University, DU

Local businesses feeling the impact of online Delhi University admissionpremium

BR Gavai

Rights without knowledge are of no use, says CJI Gavai at NALSA event

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Bhopal BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon