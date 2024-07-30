New advanced Chinese submarine may be in the works. Here's what we know

Launching ceremony of first HANGOR-class submarine constructed for Pakistan Navy held at Shuangliu Base in Wuhan, China, on April 26, 2024. Image credit: Pakistan Navy

China has developed and built a new type of conventionally-powered submarine, which is the first crewed Chinese design to possess X-shaped rudders that could make it quieter than previous People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) conventional undersea vessels, The War Zone has reported, citing satellite images and expert analysis.

According to the report by the online defence news portal, the new Chinese submarine also features a longer hull, along with being possibly equipped with vertical launch cells for submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCMs) and smaller ballistic missiles (SLBMs). The report added that the new submarine design was evidence of China's rapid developments in the field. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How was the new Chinese submarine spotted?





The new Chinese crewed, conventionally-powered submarine features X-form rudders for the first time, with the report adding that it is not known yet whether the vessel is an entirely new design or a further iteration of an existing class.

China's fleet of submarines features both increasingly advanced nuclear and conventionally-powered vessels.

According to the report, retired US Navy submarine warfare officer Tom Shugart, who is currently an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), was first to notice the new submarine at the Wuchang Shipyard in Wuhan. The Wuchang Shipyard is known for constructing variants of China's Type 039A conventionally-powered submarines.









Comparing the Hangor with images of earlier 039A class boats—and the new boat—the difference is plain to see.



The new boat appears substantially longer, and... The ID of the Hangor-II is based on separate reporting of its launch in late Apr, matching nicely with what we see.Comparing the Hangor with images of earlier 039A class boats—and the new boat—the difference is plain to see.The new boat appears substantially longer, and... pic.twitter.com/M31EZrP5vS July 28, 2024

Satellite imagery from June 15 shows that the new Chinese submarine had left its berth. According to the report, it was possible that by July, the new submarine had been completed and could even have commenced sea trials. The other possibility was that the submarine had been moved elsewhere for other trial work.





Measuring to the X-stern, what we can see of the new boat is over 80m long, compared to ~77m overall for the 039A. I'm guessing it's around 83-85m overall. ...looking at multiple images of it, also appears to have an X-stern, a feature not seen before on any Chinese submarine.Measuring to the X-stern, what we can see of the new boat is over 80m long, compared to ~77m overall for the 039A. I'm guessing it's around 83-85m overall. pic.twitter.com/RUE1qIMA1q July 28, 2024

Why is the new Chinese submarine special?

A comparison of the Hangor-class and earlier Type 039A-class submarines with the new vessel appears to indicate that the latter is "substantially longer" and has an "X-stern", which is a feature not seen before on any other Chinese submarine, reveals Shugart's analysis, which was cited by the report.

Employing imagery analysis, Shugart also estimates that the new Chinese submarine's length stands at about 272-279 feet, compared to the Type 039A Yuan class' overall length of around 253 feet. The Type 039 boats have a displacement of approximately 3,600 tonnes.





The report explains that an X-form rudder configuration provides a number of advantages over previous designs. The most significant one being that compared to the more traditional cruciform design, it helps reduce the submarine's acoustic signature. Basically, it makes the submarine more stealthy and harder to detect by sonar across significant parts of its operating envelope.

Additionally, the x-form configuration also provides the vessel with improved maneuverability, safety, and efficiency. The configuration is also reportedly suited for operations in the South China Sea and other littoral areas.

Before this new submarine, only select Chinese extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles have featured such a rudder design.

According to the report, the new submarine could either be the first of a new class of boats or another iteration of the Type 039 or Yuan class of vessels, which already includes several sub-classes, with the most recent one being the Type 039C.

The Type 039A/B submarines are believed to already be some of the quietest submarines in Chinese service, while the Type 039C could be even quieter.

According to the US Navy, China already has 21 of the preceding Type 039A/B-class boats in service, while modified versions of the vessels are also being built for export to Thailand and Pakistan.

The Type 039A/B submarines are also believed to be equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology. Compared to other diesel-electric submarines, an AIP-equipped submarine can remain submerged for much longer -- up to multiple days at a time -- without needing to surface or use a snorkel to charge its batteries.

What weapons will the new Chinese submarine carry?





After analysing the new submarine's extended hull length, independent naval analyst H I Sutton reportedly suggested that one of the reasons for this could be the addition of a vertical launch system (VLS), which is a feature not usually found on conventionally-powered submarines.

The possible inclusion of VLS cells would allow the new submarine to launch larger cruise missiles.

However, The War Zone could not verify that the new submarine's lengthened hull is actually meant to house VLS cells or not.

Another reason for the additional hull length, along with the new rudder configuration, could be a new type of propulsion arrangement, potentially based on the kind of lithium batteries used by Japan's Soryu class submarines.