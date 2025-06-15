Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak claim of downing 3 Rafales during Op Sindoor incorrect: Dassault CEO

Pak claim of downing 3 Rafales during Op Sindoor incorrect: Dassault CEO

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier says Rafale is better than the American F-35 stealth jet and far superior to all Chinese aircraft in the market when it comes to being an omnirole aircraft

The Dassault Aviation CEO stressed that the Rafale “perfectly meets” the needs of both the French armed forces and the countries that purchased it. (Photo: PTI)

Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s claims of downing three Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale combat aircraft in an aerial engagement during the May 7 strike on terror targets inside Pakistan under Operation Sindoor are incorrect, Éric Trappier, chief executive officer (CEO) of France’s Dassault Aviation, the original equipment manufacturer of Rafale, has said.
 
Acknowledging that he was not exactly aware about the alleged combat losses during Operation Sindoor — given that New Delhi has not communicated anything on the matter — Trappier said in a French-language interview: “What we do know is that the claims made by the Pakistanis (three Rafales destroyed) are incorrect.”
