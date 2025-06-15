Pak claim of downing 3 Rafales during Op Sindoor incorrect: Dassault CEO

Pakistan’s claims of downing three Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale combat aircraft in an aerial engagement during the May 7 strike on terror targets inside Pakistan under Operation Sindoor are incorrect, Éric Trappier, chief executive officer (CEO) of France’s Dassault Aviation, the original equipment manufacturer of Rafale, has said.

Acknowledging that he was not exactly aware about the alleged combat losses during Operation Sindoor — given that New Delhi has not communicated anything on the matter — Trappier said in a French-language interview: “What we do know is that the claims made by the Pakistanis (three Rafales destroyed) are incorrect.”