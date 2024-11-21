Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi inks 10 MoUs with Guyana covering agriculture, UPI, defence

PM Modi inks 10 MoUs with Guyana covering agriculture, UPI, defence

Key agreements include an MoU on Cooperation in the Hydrocarbons Sector, focusing on joint efforts in crude sourcing, natural gas collaboration, and infrastructure development

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, PM Modi with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali and delegates

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, PM Modi with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali and delegates | Image: X/@narendramodi

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Guyana signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country, covering areas such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and the deployment of UPI in the Caribbean nation.

Key agreements include an MoU on Cooperation in the Hydrocarbons Sector, focusing on joint efforts in crude sourcing, natural gas collaboration, and infrastructure development. This partnership also aims to enhance capacity building and expertise sharing across the hydrocarbon value chain.

An MoU on Bilateral Cooperation in Agriculture and Allied Sectors seeks to foster joint activities and the exchange of scientific materials and expertise to advance agricultural development, according to an official press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

 

To celebrate and preserve cultural heritage, a Cultural Exchange Programme (2024-2027) was signed, emphasising cooperation in theatre, music, fine arts, literature, libraries, and museums. The health sector also saw significant progress, with agreements including an MoU on the Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia Regulation to improve medicine regulation and another to implement the Janaushadhi Scheme (PMBJP) for supplying affordable medicines to CARICOM countries.

In the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, a separate MoU was established to regulate raw materials, biological products, medical devices, and cosmetics, creating a robust framework for dialogue between the two nations.

On the digital front, the INDIA STACK MoU lays the groundwork for collaboration in digital transformation through capacity building, training programmes, and pilot projects. Furthermore, an agreement between NPCI International Payments Ltd and Guyana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to deploy a UPI-like real-time payment system, transforming digital transactions in the region.

Broadcasting cooperation was also highlighted, with an agreement between Prasar Bharati and Guyana's National Communications Network to exchange programmes in culture, education, science, and sports. Additionally, a defence-focused MoU between Guyana's National Defence Institute (NDI) and India's Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) seeks to enhance education, research, and training in national security and defence studies.

Also Read

PM Modi, Guyana President Irfaan Ali

President Irfaan Ali welcomes India's commitment to Guyana's sugar industry

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Irfaan Ali, Guyana President

India will establish 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' in Guyana, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Eager to deepen cooperation with Caribbean nations across sectors: PM Modi

rajnath singh

Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Jun after border disengagement

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Updates: India, China agree to work to rebuild mutual trust in defence ministers meet

Topics : Narendra Modi Foreign Affairs guyana S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon