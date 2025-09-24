Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Datanomics: Saudi Arabia anchors Pakistan, important for India too

Datanomics: Saudi Arabia anchors Pakistan, important for India too

Saudi-Pakistan defence pact underlines Islamabad's reliance on Riyadh, while India's ties rest on larger trade and diversified remittances

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh, pledging joint deterrence and military cooperation. India reacts.
premium

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signs defence pact with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace during state visit to Riyadh | Photo: Saudi Press Agency (SPA)

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On 17 September, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh, formalising their security ties. Riyadh clarified that the pact does not affect its strong relationship with India. Economically, Saudi Arabia is vital to both countries—but in different ways: Pakistan shows concentrated reliance, while India benefits from scale and diversification. 
 
Saudi Arabia’s share in Pakistan’s imports nearly doubled in a span of five years to 8.9 per cent in 2023, showing growing reliance. India’s share is smaller, but in absolute terms trade is far larger. Saudi is India’s fourth-largest trading
Topics : Shehbaz Sharif External Affairs & Defence Security Saudi Arabia Pakistan
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon