Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Solider sustains critical injuries during search operations in J&K

Solider sustains critical injuries during search operations in J&K

The soldier was being evacuated for requisite medical care, officials said, adding that the operation was still in progress

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

The search operations were underway in the Sopore district to track down terrorists. | Representative Photo: PTI

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A solider sustained critical injuries on Monday during the search operations being carried out by the Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Zaloora village in Baramulla district, which is a few kilometres away from Sopore.

The soldier was being evacuated for requisite medical care, officials said, adding that the operation was still in progress.

The search operations were underway in the Sopore district to track down terrorists.

This comes after security forces and police busted a hideout during a cordon and search operation in Sopore, police said on Sunday.

The CASO was launched in the Zaloora. The area has been cordoned off after gunshots were heard in the area.

 

"During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Creating integrated theatre commands a key priority: CDS Gen Chauhan

India USA

US, India may see stronger ties during Trump's 2nd term: FIIDS founder

Richard Verma, Rich Verma

India-US ties need shared values, not only be transactional: Richard Verma

railway station, station

RPF held 916 people in 4 yrs to prevent illegal migration: Railway ministry

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Palestinian envoy

Palestinian envoy urges world leaders to ensure ceasefire details fulfilled

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army soldiers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon